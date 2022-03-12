‘Leaked Footage’ of Russia-Ukraine War? No, Viral Video is From Afghanistan

The claim states that it shows 'leaked footage of heavy war fight between Russia and Ukraine'.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A 12-minute-long video showing heavy firing and blasts across a sandy landscape, with military personnel appearing to detect and defuse explosives while training is going viral on social media platforms, claiming to show "leaked footage of heavy war" between Russia and Ukraine.
However, the video dates back to 2011 and shows US military personnel in Kandahar, Afghanistan conducting a military operation named 'Operation Creature Pan Kalay,' along with Afghan soldiers.
CLAIM
The video is being shared to claim that it shows leaked footage of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
An archived version of this post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
While watching the video, at 7:44 minutes, we can see a name plate appears.
The title reads: "B-Roll: Operation Creature Pan Kalay" and mentions "319th MPAD unit" at the bottom. The location in the plate reads: "COP Talukan, Kandahar, Afghanistan".
The name plate appears on the video.
Again, at 7:50 minutes, we could see the flag of Afghanistan.
We could see the flag of Afghanistan.
Taking cues from here, we conducted a keyword search with 'Operation Creature Pan Kalay' and found a video uploaded on YouTube by a user in 2012.
The video was posted on 13 March 2012.
We also found the video on the website of Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), that comes under the US' Department of Defense. The video was taken on 29 December 2011, it read.
The video is from 2011.
Next, we searched for 'Pan Kalay' on DVIDS and found the video titled 'Part 1: Operation Creature Pan Kalay' and multiple frames matched with that of the viral video.
<<Swipe right to have a look at the comparisons>>
Frames match with the viral video and video from 2011.
Frames match with the viral video and video from 2011.
Frames match with the viral video and video from 2011.
The description of the video said, "Afghan Army plan and execute a mission to find weapons cache at a Taliban stronghold."
Clearly, an old video of US military operation in Afghanistan is being shared falsely claiming that it is from the Russia-Ukraine war.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)