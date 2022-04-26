Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price in India and Specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Expected Price in India and Specifications
(Photo: Twitter/@XiaomiIndia)
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone is all set to launch in India on Wednesday, 27 April 2022. The smartphone was introduced globally by the company in March 2022.
The launch event of Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Wednesday. It can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of the company.
Here are the expected price and specification details of Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G.
Price of Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G in India is yet to be announced by the company. However, earlier this month, tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the smartphone will be available a t a starting price of Rs 65,000 in India.
Xiaomi 12 Pro Indian variant is expected to have similar specifications to global variant.
Processor
As per the product page on Xiaomi India's website, Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
Camera
The company has also revealed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with triple-rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP wide angle camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. At the front, it houses a 32MP in-display selfie camera.
Display
It comes with a 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay powered by LTPO 2.0, with dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz.
Battery
Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a 4600mAh battery which is supported by 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, 50W wireless turbo charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.
Operating System
It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 Operating system (OS).
Check this space regularly for further updates about Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and other smartphones.
