Samsung Galaxy F04 Launch Date: Price in India, Features, Specs, and More

Samsung Galaxy F04 Launch Date and Price in India: The Samsung company is all set to launch a pocket a budget friendly handset Samsung Galaxy F04 in India. The device will be launched on Wednesday, 4 January 2023.

According to different reports, Samsung Galaxy F04 will be available for sale to users on the e-commerce platform Flipkart starting from 12 pm tomorrow.

The upcoming Galaxy smartphone will flaunt a glossy design, a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and several other amazing features and specs. Let us read about the features, specs, and other important details of Samsung Galaxy F04 in India.