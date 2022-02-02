JioPhone 5G: Expected Specifications, Price in India

JioPhone 5G launch date is yet to be announced. Image used for representational purposes.
Indian telecom giant Reliance is reportedly working on its new smartphone JioPhone 5G. The launch date of the same, however, has not been announced yet.
JioPhone 5G will be the latest addition to the company's affordable range of smartphones. Last year, the company had launched JioPhone Next smartphone in India.
A new report by Android Central has revealed the expected specifications and price details of the upcoming JioPhone 5G smartphone. Here are a few:
The upcoming JioPhone 5G is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor.
It is likely to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720) display.
The device may come with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The storage would be expandable through microSD.
JioPhone 5G is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be supported by 18W charging.
In terms of camera, JioPhone 5G is expected to have a dual-rear camera setup. It can include a 13MP primary camera and 2MP macro sensor, reported Gadgets360. On the front, the device may house an 8MP selfie camera.
The device is expected to run on Android 11 (Go edition).
In terms of design, the Android Central report stated that JioPhone 5G would sport a modern design with thin bezels at the top and bottom, round edges, and a punch-hole display.
JioPhone 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000 in India, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about JioPhone 5G smartphone.
