JioPhone Next: Price in India, Specifications Announced; Launch by Diwali
JioPhone Next will be available at a price of Rs 6,499.
JioPhone Next: Reliance owned telecom company Jio on Friday, 29 October, announced the price of its upcoming budget smartphone JioPhone Next. Jio has partnered with Google to develop this phone.
JioPhone Next is expected to hit the Indian markets by Diwali 2021.
JioPhone Next: Price in India
JioPhone Next will be available at a price of Rs 6,499. However, the company has announced that interested customers can buy it at a down payment of Rs 1,999. The rest of the amount can be paid in EMI.
Jio has also announced the EMI plans that customers can opt for. Here are the details about the same.
Jio Always-on Plan: Under this plan, customers will get the options to pay Rs 300 per month for 24 months or Rs 350 per month for 18 months. This plan also comes with 5GB data + 100 minutes per month.
Jio Large Plan: Customers who are opting for this plan can pay Rs 450 per month for 24 months or Rs 500 per month for 18 months. This plan will be accompanied by 1.5GB data per day with unlimited voice call.
Jio XL Plan: This plan allows you to pay Rs 500 per month for 24 month or Rs 550 per month for 18 months. It comes with 2GB date per date and unlimited voice calling.
Jio XXL Plan: Customers opting for this plan can pay Rs 550 per month for 24 month or Rs 600 per month for 18 months. This plan offers 2.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calls.
JioPhone Next: Specifications
JioPhone Next sports a 545-inch display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.
It houses a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.
JioPhone Next is powered by 3,500mAh battery.
The smartphone uses Qualcomm Snapdragon QM215 processor.
It comes with 2GB RAM and 3GB in-built storage. Storage is expandable up to 512GB (Micro SD).
For more details about the JioPhone Next, check out the official website of Jio.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.