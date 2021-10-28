Redmi Note 11 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Live; Expected Price, Specs

Redmi Note 11 series will launch on 28 October 2021.
(Photo: Redmi)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: Chinese tech brand, Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 11 smartphone series in China on Thursday, 28 October 2021.
The company is expected to launch three models in the series, ie, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Redmi is also expected to launch Redmi Watch 2 along with the Note 11 series.
Redmi Note 11 series launch event is scheduled to take place at 07:30 pm China Standard Time Asia (4:30 pm IST).
How, when and where to watch Redmi Note 11 series launch event live?
Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ launch event can be watched online on Xiaomi's Weibo page. You can also check out the official details of the smartphone series on The Quint.
As of now, the company has not revealed any information about the launch of Redmi Note 11 series in India.
According to previous leaks, Redmi Note 11 is likely to be available at a price of CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,050) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,300) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) for 8GB RAM + 256GB.
The leak further suggests that Redmi Note 11 Pro will also be available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. These variants are expected to be available at price of CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700), CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,000), and CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,400), respectively.
Moreover, 8GB + 128GB variant of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is likely to priced at CNY 2,199 (Rs 25,735 INR), reported Gadget360.
Redmi Note 11 is expected to powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, while, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ are likely to use MediaTek Dimensity 920 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.
Redmi Note 11 is expected to sport a LCD display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ variants are expected to sport AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
Furthermore, as per a report by GSMArena, Xiaomi teased on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, that at least one of the smartphones in the Note 11 series will sport a 108 MP primary camera.