Xiaomi Mi 11 Launches with Snapdragon 888: Check Price, Specs 

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi launched its new smartphone Mi 11, globally, on Monday, 8 February. The new 5G smartphone was launched on Xiaomi’s social media handles, YouTube channel, and website.
The new device uses Flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor with 5G modem connectivity. It comes with 6.81-inch and 3,200x1,440 pixels Wide Quad HD(WQHD)+ resolution. The display used will be Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.
Mi 11 will come with a three rear camera setup. The primary one will be a 108MP wide angle camera with 1/1.33” sensor size and f/1.85 aperture. The other two cameras will be 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and 5MP telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture each. There is a 20MP selfie camera at the front with 2.2 aperture.
Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available in two storage variants. The one with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at EUR 749 (approximately Rs 65,770). Whereas, the one with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at EUR 799 (approximately Rs 70,160).
The Xiaomi Mi 11 smartphone is available in three colour variants:
Phone will use MIUI 12, Android 11 operating system. Some other features include In-screen fingerprint sensor (supports in-display heart rate monitoring) and AI-face unlock. Xiaomi will also launch an Mi 11 special edition for Mi customers.
Published: undefined