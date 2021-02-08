Xiaomi Mi 11 Launches with Snapdragon 888: Check Price, Specs 

Mi 11 will come with a three rear camera setup. The primary one will be a 108MP wide angle camera with 1/1.33” sensor size and f/1.85 aperture. The other two cameras will be 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and 5MP telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture each. There is a 20MP selfie camera at the front with 2.2 aperture.