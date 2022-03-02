Redmi Note 11E Pro with Snapdragon 695 Chip Launched: Check Price and Specs

Redmi Note 11E Pro launched in China
(Photo: mi.com)
Redmi Note 11E Pro smartphone has been launched by Xiaomi in China on Tuesday, 1 March 2022. The device is an expansion Redmi's already popular Note series.
Moreover, according to a report by Gadgets360, Redmi Note 11E Pro smartphone is said to be the rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G which was introduced in January 2022.
Here are the price and specification details of the newly launched Redmi Note 11E Pro.
Redmi Note 11E Pro is launched in three storage variants in China. The 6GB + 128GB variant is available at a price of CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs 20,300), while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 22,700).
Redmi Note 11E Pro 8GB + 256GB model is available at CNY 2,099 (approximately Rs 25,100).
Redmi Note 11E Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.
Redmi Note 11E Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup. It includes 108MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro sensors. At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera.
Redmi Note 11E Pro has been launched in three colour variants in China: Black, Blue, and White.
Redmi Note 11E Pro is powered by 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 67W fast charging.
Check this space regular for further updates about Redmi Note 11E Pro and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)