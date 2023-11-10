Redmi 13C Launched With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC: Expected Price in India & Specs

Redmi 13C specifications and design are mentioned here for interested buyers.
(Photo Courtesy: 91mobiles.com)
According to the official details, the Redmi 13C has reportedly been launched in Nigeria. The new Redmi 13 series smartphone is reportedly equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel sensor, and 18W fast charging support. One should note that the brand-new smartphone operates on a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Interested buyers should know more about the Redmi 13C if they wish to purchase the smartphone.
The Redmi 13C is said to be present in three RAM and storage variants, which include a 4GB+128GB variant, a 6GB+128GB, and an 8GB+256GB variant. The smartphone also has a hole-punch design and is supported by a 5,000mAh battery. To know more about the price and specifications of the Redmi 13C, you have to read till the end because we have the details.
Here are the price, specifications, design, and other important details about the Redmi 13C that you should note. You should also know the expected price of the smartphone in India if you want to purchase it when it is launched in the country.
The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at NGN 121,100, roughly Rs 12,500. The smartphone is reported to be available in Black and Clover Green shades. To know more about the sale, you must wait for the company to make the official announcements on its website.
The Redmi 13C operates on Android 13-based MIUI 14, as per the details online. It flaunts a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) display paired with up to 90Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is reported to be powered by a 9nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Redmi 13C is also said to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel shooters.
