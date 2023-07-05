Red Magic 8S Pro Launch on 5 July: Images Leaked Ahead of Debut, Know Details

Red Magic recently made an official announcement stating that it will launch the Red Magic 8S Pro. As per the latest official details, the upcoming Red Magic 8S Pro smartphone is set to make its debut in China on Wednesday, 5 July. Interested people who want to know about the specifications of the upcoming model are requested to stay alert on Wednesday. They will get to know the features of the brand new smartphone after the launch takes place.

The Red Magic 8S Pro expected price range is also not known yet. However, we know that the smartphone will make its debut on 5 July in China, and the details will be available after that. One should stay alert to know about the price range as soon as the smartphone makes its debut. All the details will be available online.