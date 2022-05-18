Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G Launched: Price in India and Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G launched in India
(Photo: Twitter/@realmeIndia)
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 50 5G smartphones were introduced in India on Wednesday, 18 May. Both the devices are an expansion in company's Narzo series.
Sale of Realme Narzo 50 5G is scheduled to begin from 12 noon on 24 May, while the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on sale from 12 noon on 26 May.
Here are the price and specifications details of the newly launched Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 50 5G smartphones.
Realme Narzo 50 5G
4GB+64GB: Rs 13,999
4GB+128GB: Rs 14,999
6GB+128GB: Rs 15,999
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
6GB+128GB: Rs 19,999
8GB+128GB: Rs 21,999
Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 5G smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 5G processor which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage variant.
It sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone houses a 5000 mAh Battery which is supported by 33W dart charge.
Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with dual-rear camera setup. It includes 48MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera. At the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G processor which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage variant.
It comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh Battery which is supported by 33W dart charge.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G sports a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro lens. The selfie camera at the front is of 16MP.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme Narzo 50 series and other smartphones.
