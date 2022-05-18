Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G Launched: Price in India and Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 50 5G smartphones were introduced in India on Wednesday, 18 May. Both the devices are an expansion in company's Narzo series.

Sale of Realme Narzo 50 5G is scheduled to begin from 12 noon on 24 May, while the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on sale from 12 noon on 26 May.