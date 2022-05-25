Realme Pad X to Launch Tomorrow: Check Expected Price and Specifications

Realme Pad X Launch Date and expected price
(Photo: Realme)
Realme Pad X is all set to launch on Thursday, 26 May 2022, in China. Launch event for the same is scheduled to begin at 02 pm local time (11:30am IST). The company has already commenced the pre-reservation of the upcoming device on its China website.
Realme has not revealed any information about whether it will launch Realme Pad X in India or not. However, tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the new device on India BIS certification website with model numbers RMP2103, RMP2107, and RMP2108, reported 91mobiles.
Here are the expected price and specification details of the upcoming Realme Pad X.
Realme Pad X is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000, reported News18.
Realme Pad X is expected to sport a 11-inch 2K display with refresh rate of 120Hz.
It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is likely to be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.
It will reportedly house a 8,340mAh battery which can be supported by 33W fast charging.
Realme Pad X will come with a stylus and keyboard case support, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme Pad X and other smartphones.
