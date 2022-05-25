Realme Pad X to Launch Tomorrow: Check Expected Price and Specifications

Realme Pad X is all set to launch on Thursday, 26 May 2022, in China. Launch event for the same is scheduled to begin at 02 pm local time (11:30am IST). The company has already commenced the pre-reservation of the upcoming device on its China website.

Realme has not revealed any information about whether it will launch Realme Pad X in India or not. However, tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the new device on India BIS certification website with model numbers RMP2103, RMP2107, and RMP2108, reported 91mobiles.