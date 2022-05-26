Realme Pad X Launch Today: Check Specifications and Expected Price

Processor

Realme Pad X is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is likely to be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Display

It will reportedly sport an 11-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Battery

The device is expected to be powered by an 8,340mAh battery, which can be supported by 33W fast charging.

Realme Pad X will come with a stylus and keyboard case support.