Realme 9 Series Launch Date Revealed: Check Expected Specs and Price in India

Chinese tech company Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone series, Realme 9 in India on Thursday, 10 March 2022.

Along with the smartphone series, the company will also launch Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 in India.

As per some reports, the Realme 9 series is expected to comprise of three variants i.e. Realme 9 4G, Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE.