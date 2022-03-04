Realme C35 Launch Date in India Announced: Specifications and Expected Price

Realme C35 Launch Date in India
(Photo: Realme)
Realme C35 is all set to launch in India on Monday, 07 March 2022. The company announced the launch date on its Twitter handle. A Realme C35 launch event page has also gone live on Realme's India website.
Realme C35 smartphone is an addition to Realme's 'C' lineup. The smartphone was launched last month in Thailand.
Here are the price and specification details of Realme C35 smartphone:
Price details of Realme C35 in India are yet to be announced by the company. However, here are the price details of the smartphone in Thailand.
Realme C35 4GB + 64GB variant is available at a price of THB 5,799 (approximately Rs 13,350), while the 4GB + 128GB variant is priced at THB 6,299 (approximately Rs 14,500).
The launch event of Realme C35 states that the device sports a 6.6-inch Full HD full screen display. It will come with 180Hz touch sampling rate and maximum brightness of 600nits.
The Thailand variant of Realme C35 comes with Unisoc T616 processor.
The device houses a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 18W fast charging.
Realme C35 comes with triple-rear camera setup. It includes a a 50MP primary camera which is paired with a macro camera and a black-and-white lens. At the front, the device houses 8MP selfie camera.
Realme C35 runs on Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme C35 and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)