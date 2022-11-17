Realme 10 Pro Series To Be Launched Today, 17 November - Features & Specs

Realme 10 Pro series is all set to hit the Chinese markets today, 17 November 2022. The series will include two models including Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G. Interested users can enjoy the live streaming of the Realme 10 Pro series on official website and social media platforms of Realme China.

Realme 10 Pro series in India will be launched soon. However, the launch date and time is not confirmed yet. Let us read about the specifications and features of the Realme 10 Pro series that will be released in China today.