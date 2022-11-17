Realme 10 Pro Series To Be Launched Today, 17 November - Features & Specs
Realme 10 Pro series will be launched in China today. Launch date in India to be confirmed soon by the company.
Realme 10 Pro series is all set to hit the Chinese markets today, 17 November 2022. The series will include two models including Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G. Interested users can enjoy the live streaming of the Realme 10 Pro series on official website and social media platforms of Realme China.
Realme 10 Pro series in India will be launched soon. However, the launch date and time is not confirmed yet. Let us read about the specifications and features of the Realme 10 Pro series that will be released in China today.
Realme 10 Pro Series Launch Today - Features and Specifications
Following are some of the features and specifications of Realme 10 Pro series that will hit the Indian markets soon.
6.7-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor (10 Pro 5G).
12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Triple rear camera module along with108MP primary sensor.
8MP secondary lens and 2 MP tertiary lens.
A 16MP front camera for selfies.
Curved edges and minimal bezels, supports almost a billion colours.
5000mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging.
The complete list of features and specs will be revealed after the launch event today. Check out this space regularly to get the latest updates on Realme 10 Pro series.
Realme 10 Pro Series Launch in India
Realme 10 Pro series is expected to be launched in India soon. Realme has created a separate landing page for the arrival of upcoming Realme 10 Pro series in India. Two models - Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro + are expected to be launched in India. The price of Realme 10 Pro series in India is rumored to be approximately Rs 20,000.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: Realme Realme 10 Series Realme 10 Pro
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.