Realme 10 Pro Series Launch Date in India 8 December: Features, Specs & Price

Realme is all set to launch its new series Realme 10 Pro 5G in India on Thursday, 8 December 2022 at 12:30 pm. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC with some new features and specifications.

Realme 10 series was launched in China on 17 November 2022 with two models - Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Now the series will hit the global markets next month on 8 December at 3PM UTC +8.

Let us read about the exact features, specifications, and price details of Realme 10 Pro series in India.