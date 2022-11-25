Realme 10 Pro Series Launch Date in India 8 December: Features, Specs & Price

Realme 10 Pro Series Launch Date India: Know features, specs, price and other details.
(photo: realme.com/in)
Realme is all set to launch its new series Realme 10 Pro 5G in India on Thursday, 8 December 2022 at 12:30 pm. The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC with some new features and specifications.
Realme 10 series was launched in China on 17 November 2022 with two models - Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Now the series will hit the global markets next month on 8 December at 3PM UTC +8.
Let us read about the exact features, specifications, and price details of Realme 10 Pro series in India.
Realme 10 Pro 5G series will be launched in India on 8 December 2022 at 12:30 pm in a separate launch event than the global event that is scheduled for 3PM UTC +8.
Here are the exact features and specs of the upcoming Realme 10 Pro 5G in India.
Snapdragon 695 SoC.
Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.
6.72" 120Hz FullHD+ LCD display.
5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability.
108MP main sensor.
12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage.
1080x2400 pixel resolution.
Dual sim support.
Android 13 operating system.
2 MP portrait camera.
16 MP selfie camera.
Here's the list of features and specs of Realme 10 Pro+ in India.
India's first Dimensity 1080 5G chip.
6.7" 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED panel.
Stereo speakers.
Curved display, which makes it the first ever Realme smartphone in India with a curved screen.
108MP primary camera.
Dual sim.
5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability.
Android 13 operating system.
Fingerprint sensor.
12GB RAM with two storage options - 128GB and 256GB.
A triple rear camera.
Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro + will be launched in India on 8 December. The price of Realme 10 Pro series in India is rumored to be approximately Rs 20,000.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)