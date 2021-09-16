Realme C25Y Smartphone Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Realme C25Y is available at a starting price of Rs 10,999.
(Photo: realme.com)
Popular smartphone company Realme launched its new smartphone Realme C25Y in India on Thursday, 16 September 2021. The device is an addition to company's 'C' smartphone lineup.
Pre-booking for Realme C25Y will begin from 20 September, and it will go on sale from 27 September.
Realme C25Y will be available at price of Rs 10,999 for 4GB + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 11,999 for 4GB + 128GB variant. It will be available on Realme's official website, Flipkart, and other retail stores.
Realme C25Y smartphone comes with an octa-core UNISOC T610 Processor
It sports a 6.5-inch LCD multi-touch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels
Realme C25Y has comes with a triple-rear camera setup. It includes 50 MP primary camera, 2 MP B&W lens, and 2 MP Macro lens. At the front, it houses 8 MP AI selfie camera
The device is powered by 5000 mAh battery which is supported by 18W quick charge
Realme C25Y is based on Android 11 operating system
It is available in two colour variants: Glacier Blue and Metal Grey
Realme C25Y smartphone comes with three card slots: 2 SIM cards + 1 MicroSD
It measures 164.5x76x9.1mm and weighs 200 grams
