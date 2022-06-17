Poco F4 5G Launch Date Revealed: Check Expected Price and Specifications

Poco F4 5G Launch date, expected price and specs
(Photo: Twitter/@IndiaPOCO)
Poco F4 5G smartphone global launch date has been revealed by the company. The launch event is scheduled to be held on 23 June 2022. The information about the launch was shared by the company on its official Twitter handle.
The upcoming Poco F4 5G smartphone will be an addition to company's F series lineup and will be a successor of Poco F3.
Here are some expected price and specifications details of the upcoming Poco F4 5G smartphone.
Price details of Poco F4 5G smartphone is yet to be announced by the company. However, as per a report by Winfuture.de, the smartphone is expected to be available at a starting price of EUR 430 (approximately Rs 35,300).
Poco F4 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. It is said to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage options.
It is expected to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate.
The smartphone is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. It may include 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it is expected to feature a 20MP selfie camera.
Poco F4 5G is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery which can be supported by a 67W fast charging.
The device is said to come with Android 12 OS.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Poco F4 5G and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)