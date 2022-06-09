Poco F4 5G To Launch Globally Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Price

According to the launch page on the Poco India website, Poco F4 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. It is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options.

A report by Gadgets360, citing a leak by Rootmygalaxy, mentioned that the Poco F4 5G smartphone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S, that was introduced earlier this year in China.

Redmi K40S was introduced at a price of CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,900) and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 64-megapixel AI triple camera setup and side-mounted finger print sensor, the report added.