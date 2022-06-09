Poco F4 5G To Launch Globally Soon: Check Expected Specifications and Price
The Poco F4 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor.
Chinese tech company Poco is expected to launch its new smartphone Poco F4 5G soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the company.
Poco India's Twitter handles confirmed the launch of the smartphone. It will be an addition to the company's 'F' lineup, and will be a successor of the Poco F3 smartphone.
The global launch is expected to be followed by the launch of Poco F4 5G in India. The smartphone is also said to be spotted recently on the IMEI database, reported Gadgets360. Moreover, an official launch product page has also gone live on Poco India's website.
Here are some rumored details about the upcoming Poco F4 5G smartphone.
According to the launch page on the Poco India website, Poco F4 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. It is expected to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options.
A report by Gadgets360, citing a leak by Rootmygalaxy, mentioned that the Poco F4 5G smartphone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40S, that was introduced earlier this year in China.
Redmi K40S was introduced at a price of CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,900) and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a 64-megapixel AI triple camera setup and side-mounted finger print sensor, the report added.
Check this space regularly for further updates about the Poco F4 5G and other smartphones.
(With inputs from Gadgets360.)
