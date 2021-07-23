Poco F3 GT Launch Date & Time: How to Watch Livestream, Price in India & Specs
Poco F3 GT launch event will begin at 12 noon on Friday, 23 July.
Poco F3 GT is all set to launch in India on Friday, 23 July. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.
The company has confirmed that the smartphone will use MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor.
The phone is said to be the successor of Poco F1. Moreover, it is also rumoured to be a rebranded version of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, reported India Today.
How and Where to Watch the Live stream of Poco F3 GT Launch Event
Poco F3 GT smartphone will be launched at 12 noon on 23 July. The launch event will be held online and can be livestreamed at company's official YouTube channel. You can also follow the updates on Poco's social media handles. The company will reveal, price, specifications, availability and other details about the device in the event.
Poco F3 GT: Price in India (Expected)
Poco has not shared any official details regarding the price of Poco F3 GT. However, Anuj Sharma, Country Director of Poco India, told India Today that the smartphone will be priced around Rs 30,000 in India.
The publication further added that the phone is expected to be available in two storage variants, i.e., 8GB + 128GB, which is likely to be priced around Rs 28,999, and 12GB + 256GB, expected to be available at Rs 31,999.
Poco F3 GT: Specifications
As mentioned above, Poco has confirmed that F3 GT smartphone will use MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset
It has also stated that the phone will sport a 10-bit AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz
Poco F3 GT will come with Dolby dual stereo speakers
The device will be powered by 5065mAh battery which is expected to be supported by 67W charging, reported Gadgets360
The design confirms that Poco F3 GT will house a triple-rear camera setup. This may include a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens
