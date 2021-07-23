Poco F3 GT Launch Date & Time: How to Watch Livestream, Price in India & Specs

Poco has not shared any official details regarding the price of Poco F3 GT. However, Anuj Sharma, Country Director of Poco India, told India Today that the smartphone will be priced around Rs 30,000 in India.

The publication further added that the phone is expected to be available in two storage variants, i.e., 8GB + 128GB, which is likely to be priced around Rs 28,999, and 12GB + 256GB, expected to be available at Rs 31,999.