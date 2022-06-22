Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT Price and Specifications Leaked: Check Launch Date

Display

Poco F4 5G smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with refresh rate of 120Hz, whereas the X4 GT smartphone sports 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Processor

Poco F4 5G smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, and Poco X4 GT will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

Battery

Poco F4 5G will house a 4,500mAh battery which would be supported by 67W charging, whereas the X4 GT smartphone will be powered by 5,080mAh battery which will also be supported by 67W charge.

Camera

Both, Poco F4 5G and X4 GT will have the same camera specifications. They will come with a triple-rear camera setup which will include a 64MP primary camera paired with a 8MP lens and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, they will house a 20MP selfie camera.