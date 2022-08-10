Oppo Watch 3: Launch Date Today, 10 August 2022: Check Leaked Features and Specs

The China-based company Oppo is all set to launch its new smartwatch Oppo Watch 3 Series today on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. It is being speculated that the Oppo Watch 3 will compete with Samsung's Watch 5 Series because both watches will be launched on the same date, that is, 10 August. Though we expect the smart wearable to be launched globally, there is no official confirmation by the company regarding the same.

The pre-booking of Oppo Watch 3 is already available in China. The new smartwatch will be the successor to Oppo Watch 2, which was launched in the markets the previous year and received a good response from the buyers. Let us hope the new Oppo Watch 3 hits the jackpot with its latest, unique, modified, and smart features.