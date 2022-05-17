Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch Confirmed: Check the Date and Expected Specifications

Oppo Reno 8 series launch date in China confirmed.
(Photo: iStock)
Oppo has officially revealed that it will launch the Oppo Reno 8 series in India soon. The smartphone company has also shared that it will launch the Oppo Reno 8 series smartphone in China on 23 May 2022. As per the latest information, Oppo has plans of launching three smartphones that include the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 SE. It is officially confirmed that the Oppo Reno 8 series will launch in China on the mentioned date so everybody should keep tracking.
Buyers in India might have to wait a little more for the company to officially announce the launch of the brand new smartphone series in the country.
Before the launch of the Oppo Reno 8 series in China, it is important for everybody to know the specifications and features of the three smartphones.
The leaks and rumours regarding the Reno 8 series state that there will be several feature upgrades over its Reno 7 series.
The smartphone is also likely to feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also be equipped with a 4500mAh battery that is likely to be fuelled by an 80W charging option.
The standard Oppo Reno 8 is expected to be equipped with a 6.62-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.
For all the other details on the Oppo Reno 8 series, one has to wait for the launch event in China on 23 May 2022. They will also get to know about the price of the smartphones during the launch.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)