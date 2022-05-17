Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch Confirmed: Check the Date and Expected Specifications

Oppo has officially revealed that it will launch the Oppo Reno 8 series in India soon. The smartphone company has also shared that it will launch the Oppo Reno 8 series smartphone in China on 23 May 2022. As per the latest information, Oppo has plans of launching three smartphones that include the Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 SE. It is officially confirmed that the Oppo Reno 8 series will launch in China on the mentioned date so everybody should keep tracking.