Oppo F21s Pro Launch in India: Date, Price, Features, and Specifications

Oppo is all set to launch the F21s Pro Series in India on 15 September 2022. Know the expected features and specs.
Saima Andrabi
Gadgets
Published:

Oppo is all set to launch the F21s Pro in India on 15 September. Know the expected features, specs, and price here.

(Photo: iStock)

Oppo is all set to launch its new smartphone F21s Pro series in India soon. The launch date of Oppo F21s Pro in India has been scheduled for Thursday, 15 September 2022. According to media reports, the upcoming Oppo F21s Pro series will flaunt a segment-first microlens camera that has a magnification power of 30x.

The company has confirmed the launch of its new smartphone series in India and it is being expected that two phones will be launched under the Oppo F21s Pro series including F21s Pro and the F21s Pro 5G. Both these phones will be sold at different prices in India. The exact price of the Oppo F21s Pro Series will be unveiled at the official launch event.

Let us read about some of the expected features and specifications of the F21s Pro series in India.

If speculations are to be trusted, the upcoming F21s Pro series in India is a predecessor of the F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G phones that are already availabe in the markets.

Oppo F21s Pro Launch in India: Expected Features and Specifications

According to several media reports, the following are some of the expected features and specs of the Oppo F21s Pro:

  • Processor: Snapdragon 695 SoC

  • Battery: 4500 mAh battery with high charging capability

  • Display: AMOLED

  • Orbit lens which will glow during incoming calls and notifications

  • Segment's first micro lens camera with 30X magnification

  • Flagship IMX709 selfie sensor

  • 64-megapixel primary camera

  • Oppo glow design-based rear panel

  • Scratch and water-resistant back cover

  • The device will be available in two colour options – Dawnlight Gold and Starlight Black.

  • Storage: 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

  • Device Version: Android 12-based ColorOS 12

  • C-type USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack

Users must remember that the above-mentioned expected features and specs are according to media reports. The company has not revealed the exact features and specs yet.

