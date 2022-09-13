Oppo F21s Pro Launch in India: Date, Price, Features, and Specifications

Oppo is all set to launch its new smartphone F21s Pro series in India soon. The launch date of Oppo F21s Pro in India has been scheduled for Thursday, 15 September 2022. According to media reports, the upcoming Oppo F21s Pro series will flaunt a segment-first microlens camera that has a magnification power of 30x.

The company has confirmed the launch of its new smartphone series in India and it is being expected that two phones will be launched under the Oppo F21s Pro series including F21s Pro and the F21s Pro 5G. Both these phones will be sold at different prices in India. The exact price of the Oppo F21s Pro Series will be unveiled at the official launch event.

Let us read about some of the expected features and specifications of the F21s Pro series in India.