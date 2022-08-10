Oppo Watch 3: Launch Date Today, 10 August 2022: Check Leaked Features and Specs
Oppo Watch 3 will be launched in China today, 10 August 2022 at 7 pm local time.
The China-based company Oppo is all set to launch its new smartwatch Oppo Watch 3 Series today on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. It is being speculated that the Oppo Watch 3 will compete with Samsung's Watch 5 Series because both watches will be launched on the same date, that is, 10 August. Though we expect the smart wearable to be launched globally, there is no official confirmation by the company regarding the same.
The pre-booking of Oppo Watch 3 is already available in China. The new smartwatch will be the successor to Oppo Watch 2, which was launched in the markets the previous year and received a good response from the buyers. Let us hope the new Oppo Watch 3 hits the jackpot with its latest, unique, modified, and smart features.
Oppo Watch 3 Series: Launch Date and Time
The Oppo Watch 3 Series will be launched in China today on 10 August 2022 at 7:00 pm (local time), and 4:30 pm IST. As far as the India launch is concerned, the company has not revealed any information regarding that yet. However, it is being speculated that the Oppo Watch 3 in India will be launched with three models – OWW211, OWW212 & OWW213 – along with three colour options – dark grey, silver, and black.
The Oppo company will be the first brand to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform in a smart watch. The price of Oppo Watch 3 has not been revealed yet and will be announced at the official launch event today.
Oppo Watch 3 Launch Today: Features and Specifications
Since the news of the Oppo Watch 3 launch has been confirmed by the company, there are many Oppo Watch 3 leaks (features and specs) doing rounds on the internet. Following are some of the leaked features and specifications of the watch.
The Oppo Watch 3 is expected to come up with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC chipset.
The watch will come up with features like high screen to body ratio.
Display: The watch is likely to flaunt a LTPO, low-temperature polycrystalline oxide display, somehow similar to Apple watch.
Health monitoring: There are rumours that the Oppo Watch 3 will be equipped with many health features like ECG monitoring, body temperature monitoring, and more.
Oppo Watch 3 Models: The smartwatch is expected to come with three models.
Colour options: The Oppo Watch 3 series will have 2 colour options, including silver with a brown strap and black.
Apollo 4 plus dual chip may also be a part of the Oppo Watch 3 series.
