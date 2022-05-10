OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Leaked, Check Expected Price in India

Check the expected price, and specs of the OnePlus Nord 2T. OnePlus Nord 2 image used for representational purposes.
(Photo :OnePlus)
Chinese tech company OnePlus is expected to introduce its new smartphone OnePlus Nord 2T soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced by the company.
The smartphone will be an expansion in the company's affordable smartphone series 'Nord'.
Here are some details about the specifications of OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone.
As per the listing on Geekbench, OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. It will be paired with 8GB RAM.
It further adds that the smartphone will run on Android 12 operating system.
According to a previous report, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to sport a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
It is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery, which can be supported by 80W SuperVOOC charging.
OnePlus is expected to install a triple-rear camera setup in OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone. It can include 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. At the front, it may house a 32MP selfie camera.
OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 -Rs 40,000 in India, the report added.
