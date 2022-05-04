OnePlus Nord 3 Spotted on OnePlus India Website, Check Specs and Other Details

According to a previous report, OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage option.

It may sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to house a 4,500mAh battery, which is expected to be supported by 150W Super Flash Charging.

The smartphone is rumoured to have a triple-rear camera setup. It may include a 50MP primary camera paired with 8MP and 2MP sensors. Specifications of the selfie camera are not known yet.