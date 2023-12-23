OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date: Tipped Features, Specifications, Price, and More

OnePlus Ace 3 Launch Date. Features, Specifications, Price, and More.
(Photo: oneplus.in)
OnePlus Ace 3 is anticipated to launch in China on 4 January 2024. The handset will be available under the brand name OnePlus 12R. The company has already confirmed the launch of OnePlus 12 series globally on 23 January 2024. This means this will be for the first time that OnePlus 'R' series will be available outside India.
According to tipster Digital Chat Station, OnePlus Ace 3 may be powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC processor, and it may flaunt an elegant design consisting of a metal frame and superior texture.
OnePlus Ace 3 could come with an IP54 certification and feature a circular camera island design on the back, similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 12, reported by MySmartPrice.
Let us read about OnePlus Ace 3 launch date, features, specifications, price, and other details below.
OnePlus Ace 3 aka OnePlus 12R will be launched in India and other global markets on 23 January 2024. The handset is expected to arrive in China on 4 January 2023.
According to reports, the starting price of OnePlus Ace 3 in China may be CNY 3,299. However, the price in India is anticipated to be higher than this.
As per several online reports, following are the expected features and specifications of OnePlus Ace 3.
A 6.78-inch 1220p curved screen.
It may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
2GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM with multiple internal storage options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.
5,000 mAh battery.
For optics, the handset may have 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor, 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and 2 MP macro camera. 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
In India, the handset is expected to run on Oxygen OS 14 based on Android 14 while as in China, it may run on Color OS 14.
(With inputs from gsmarena, MySmartPrice, and gadgets360).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)