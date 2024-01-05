OnePlus Ace 3 Launched in China: Specifications and Expected Price in India Here

OnePlus Ace 3 made its debut in China on Thursday, 4 January, as per the date announced earlier. It is the latest flagship smartphone from the brand. The new OnePlus handset is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and flaunts a 6.78-inch BOE Oriental AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution. Interested buyers are requested to go through the confirmed specifications of the smartphone if they want to purchase it. One should know the latest announcements made by the company.

The OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. It has a triple rear unit headed by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Other specifications of the handset include up to 16GB RAM, Android 14, stereo speakers, and a maximum of 512GB storage. Interested buyers should take note of all the features.