Nothing Phone (1): Official India Launch Date, Price Details, Features & Specs

Although the exact features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone have not been officially revealed by the company, according to previous leaks, the pre-booking price of the Nothing (1) smartphone will be around Rs 2,000 in India. Indian users can pre-book the smartphone from Flipkart (www.flipkart.com) and the official website (in.nothing.tech). If speculations are to be believed, after the launch date, the phone will be sold at an amount of Rs 30,000 in India. However, this is just an estimated price. The exact price details will be announced only after the official launch on 12 July 2022.