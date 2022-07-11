Nothing Phone (1): Official India Launch Date, Price Details, Features & Specs

Know all about the Nothing Phone 1's launch date, price, and features in India.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@nothing)
The Nothing Phone (1) smartphone is all set to launch in the global market, including India, on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. Indian customers will be able to witness the launch on the official website (in.nothing.tech), YouTube channels, and social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Before its official launch, the London-based company revealed almost all the essential features of the smartphone. Additionally, popular tipster Mukul Sharma said that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has approved the Nothing Phone 1's battery.
The new smartphone, Nothing Phone (1) will be officially launched in India on Tuesday, 12 July 2022. Interested customers can get all the information related to the launch date of the phone from the official website.
Although the exact features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone have not been officially revealed by the company, according to previous leaks, the pre-booking price of the Nothing (1) smartphone will be around Rs 2,000 in India. Indian users can pre-book the smartphone from Flipkart (www.flipkart.com) and the official website (in.nothing.tech). If speculations are to be believed, after the launch date, the phone will be sold at an amount of Rs 30,000 in India. However, this is just an estimated price. The exact price details will be announced only after the official launch on 12 July 2022.
Although the exact specifications and features of the phone will be confirmed only after the launch date, the following details were leaked and might be a part of the Nothing (1) smartphone.
Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (confirmed by the company)
Wirless charging capability
4,500 mAh battery
Transparent back
Dual rear camera setup
A 6.55-inch OLED display
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage
16 megapixel front camera
45 W fast-charging capability
