Nothing Ear (1) Stick Earbuds 2022: Launch Date, Design, and Other Details

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds to be launched soon, check details
The London-based Tech company 'Nothing' is all set to launch Nothing Phone 1 on 12 July 2022, 2:30 IST. As per the official teaser released on Nothing's official website (in.nothing.tech), the Nothing Phone 1 will come up with classy, elegant Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds. There is no official confirmation about the official launch of Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds though.
The Nothing Ear (1) earbuds seem to be quite similar to the design of the original Nothing Ear (1) earbuds, but there are some evident changes that can be seen from the teaser. The original Nothing Ear (1) earbuds were launched in the market almost a year ago. The new Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds are the variants of the original Nothing Ear (1) earbuds with some changes.
The new Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds are expected to be launched on 12 June 2022 along with the Nothing Phone (1). The company has already announced the official launch date of Nothing Phone (1) so it is likely that the Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds might come along.
The new Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds are almost similar in design to the original Nothing Ear (1) earbuds but there are two main changes that we have been able to guess so far. The stem of Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds has two dots unlike the original Nothing Ear (1) earbuds which has a single dot. The name of the earbuds have been changed from Nothing Ear (1) earbuds to Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds. Though it is not clear yet whether the silicone tips have been replaced or not but if done, the Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds will come up with an affordable rate compared to the original earbuds.
Since there has not been an official launch of Nothing Ear (1) Stick earbuds yet, it is difficult to guess the price. However, If reports are to be believed it might cost more than the price of the original Nothing Ear (1) earbuds.
The exact key features and specifications of the new TWS stick earbuds will be revelaed to the users after the official launch which might take place either on 12 July 2022 along with the Nothing Phone 1 or on a later stage.
