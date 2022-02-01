Moto Edge 30 Pro Expected to Launch in February: Check Expected Specifications

Motorola is expected to launch its new smartphone Moto Edge 30 Pro in India and globally soon. However, no exact launch date has been announce yet by the company.

A new leak, however, suggests that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone might launch in February 2022.

According to a new report by 91mobiles, citing tipster Mukul Sharma, the device will launch this month in India and globally. Sharma further states that the Moto Edge 30 Pro can launch with a different name in India. The company, launched the device as MotoX30 in China.