iQOO Neo 6: Revealed Colour Variant, Specifications and Launch Date in India

iQOO has officially revealed the Neo 6 colour variant that is set to release in India. The ones who were interested to know which iQOO Neo 6 colour variant is going to release in India have finally been informed about it.

It is to be noted that iQOO has revealed the Black version of the Neo 6 and it is going to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker, iQOO, has plans to launch the Neo 6 series in India after launching it in its home market, China.