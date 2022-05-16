iQOO Neo 6: Revealed Colour Variant, Specifications and Launch Date in India

iQOO Neo 6 variant features revealed before launch in India.
(Photo: Twitter/ @techylogy)
iQOO has officially revealed the Neo 6 colour variant that is set to release in India. The ones who were interested to know which iQOO Neo 6 colour variant is going to release in India have finally been informed about it.
It is to be noted that iQOO has revealed the Black version of the Neo 6 and it is going to launch in India soon. The Chinese smartphone maker, iQOO, has plans to launch the Neo 6 series in India after launching it in its home market, China.
Everybody should remember that as per the latest updates, iQOO will launch the Black variant of Neo 6 in India soon.
Everybody interested to know about the brand new iQOO Neo 6 series can get to know all the latest information about the features that have been revealed by the smartphone brand.
The iQOO Neo 6 Black version smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC and will have an 80W charger inside the box as per the information provided by the Chinese company.
The teaser of the phone that has been officially launched suggests that the Neo 6 series is designed to attract gamers similar to the other phones from the Chinese company.
The iQOO Neo 6 is expected to be equipped with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage as per the information revealed by the company.
The iQOO Neo 6 is expected to use a 6.6 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with a triple rear camera and a single selfie lens.
To know more, the buyers in India need to wait for the launch of the iQOO Neo 6 Black variant.
