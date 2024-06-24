Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications and Price

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in India: Tech giant Motorola is all set to launch Motorola Razr 50 Ultra in China on 25 June 2024. Ahead of the China launch, a microsite on Amazon has confirmed that the handset will debut in India soon. Earlier, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was spotted on TENAA certification website and it is anticipated that the smartphone will flaunt a dual display with a 4-inch wide cover screen and a 6.9-inch foldable OLED screen.

According to some teasers released by the company, the Indian variant of Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will arrive with six unique and amazing AI features. Once launched, Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will be available for sale in India on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Although, the company has not revealed the major features and specifications of this smartphone, it is expected that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor.