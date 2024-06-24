OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G India Launch Today: Live Streaming, Features and Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Launch Today on 24 June 2024.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Launch: Tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch a new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India today on Monday, 24 June 2024. This handset is anticipated to revolutionize the budget friendly smartphone market in the country. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the features and specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in the country, including AMOLED panel, 5,500mAh battery, 50 MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor, and more.
Although the company has not revealed the pricing details of upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, as per tipster Yogesh Brar, the smartphone may be priced at Rs 19,999 in India. If online reports are to be believed, the handset will debut in the country as a rebranded version of Oppo K12x.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be launched in India at 7 pm IST.
The live streaming of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G launch event will be available on the company's official YouTube channel.
Here is the list of confirmed and expected features and specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India.
AMOLED panel with 2,100 nits peak brightness (confirmed).
5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support (confirmed).
50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor (confirmed).
A 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.
12GB RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
Dual camera on the rear side, including 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There may be a 16MP front camera for video calling and selfies.
The handset may run on Android 14 based OxygenOS 14.
The expected price of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India is Rs 19,999. However, the exact pricing details are still awaited.
