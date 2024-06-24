OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G India Launch Today: Live Streaming, Features and Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Launch: Tech giant OnePlus is all set to launch a new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India today on Monday, 24 June 2024. This handset is anticipated to revolutionize the budget friendly smartphone market in the country. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the features and specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in the country, including AMOLED panel, 5,500mAh battery, 50 MP Sony LYTIA primary sensor, and more.

Although the company has not revealed the pricing details of upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, as per tipster Yogesh Brar, the smartphone may be priced at Rs 19,999 in India. If online reports are to be believed, the handset will debut in the country as a rebranded version of Oppo K12x.