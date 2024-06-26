Vivo Pad 3 Launch Date Confirmed: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Vivo Pad 3 Launch Date: Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch Vivo Pad 3 in China on Friday, 28 June 2024. Earlier, the company had revealed Vivo Pad3 Pro in the country, therefore the upcoming tablet will be a new addition to the existing line up. According to a listing page on the Vivo China's online store, it is confirmed that the new Vivo Pad 3 will be available in the same color options as Vivo Pad3 Pro.

According to several online reports, it is being speculated that the forthcoming Vivo Pad 3 will be a rebranded version of iQOO Pad2, and would be budget friendly. Although the company has kept majority of the features and specifications of this tablet under warps, some of the specs unveiled through the teasers are four storage variants like 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. Once launched, Vivo Pad 3 will be available for sale in China from 28 June 2024.