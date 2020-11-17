Google Adds ‘ZoomBombing’ Prevention Feature to Google Meet

Google stated in a blogpost that it is tightening security in view of privacy concerns of teachers and students

Google is adding a new feature to its video calling platform Google Meet which will prevent anonymous uses to enter a session, an act which people have named “ZoomBombing”. The term comes from video conferencing platform Zoom, which has security features to prevent these breaches.

The search giant stated in a blogpost that it is tightening security in view of privacy concerns of teachers and students who use the platform for online classes.