Working From Home? Beware of Zoom Bombing, Your New Foe

With more and more people working from home amid Coronavirus fears, hackers and trolls are finding new ways to hinder that experience. Trolls have latched onto the video conferencing software Zoom and are using its screen sharing feature to blast other viewers with unpleasant videos from across the internet, from violence to pornography.

Some Zoom users were on the receiving end of the filthy content on a popular daily Zoom call, WFH Happy Hour, hosted by The Verge reporter Casey Newton and investor Hunter Walk. The call was attended by dozens of attendees who were suddenly bombarded with explicit content and disturbing visuals.

The visuals could only be stopped when the hosts ended their call. This just goes to show that software needs to evolve and more updates need to be pushed out in order to stop similar incidents from happening.