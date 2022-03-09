Apple Launches Mac Studio With M1 Ultra Chipset, ‘Affordable’ iPhone SE With 5G

Apple Inc announced new products including iPhone SE with 5G support.
At Apple's first launch event of 2022, titled 'Peek Performance', the company launched a number of new products.
The Spring event was focussed on Apple’s chipsets.
Apple's second-generation SE, the only iPhone in the line-up without 5G support, has finally been updated with the same in its third generation version. Both the version sport iPhone 8 framework. It, however, comprises the A15 Bionic chip which powers the iPhone 13 series. Its 12-megapixel lens also includes computational photography upgrades.
The product starts at Rs 43,900 for the 64 GB one, Rs 48,900 for the 128 GB variant, and Rs 58,900 for the 256 GB variant, and will go up for pre-order on 11 March. It will be available from 18 March for buying.
The new iPad Air is powered by M1 chip. The product is very similar to its predecessor, Apple Pencil, and starts at Rs 54,900 for the 64 GB Wi-Fi variant and Rs 68,900 for the Wi-Fi+5G variant.
The product goes up to Rs 68,900 for the 256 GB model with Wi-Fi and Rs 82,900 for the model with Wi-F1 and 5G support.
iPad Air will go up for pre-order on 11 March, while it will be available from 18 March for buying.
Apple redesigned and released the successor to the MacBook Air, a powerful computer, potentially for professional creators and artists. It is accompanied by either an M1 Max chip or the new M1 Ultra chip. Both the variants have a slew of features and can store up to 8 TB of data.
The M1 Max variant supports 32 or 64 GB RAM, while M1 Ultra supports 128 GB of RAM. The former starts at Rs 1,89,900 and goes up to Rs 4,69,900, while the latter variant starts at Rs 3,69,900 and can go up to Rs 7,89,900, depending on the configuration.
The Studio Display, which can supports all Mac models, especially complements the Mac Studio.
Mac Studio is up for pre-order at the moment, while it will be available from 18 March for buying.
(With inputs from CNBC TV 18 and IANS.)
