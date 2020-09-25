Amazon Announces Luna Cloud Gaming Service, New Echo Device & More

Amazon announced its several news products on Thursday, 24 September, this was its first virtual event of this year amid COVID-19 pandemic. Starting from new Echo devices to cloud gaming service, Luna, to new Ring updates, Amazon announced a range of new devices for its consumers ahead of the festive season, reported Indian Express. Taking on Google Stadia, Apple Arcade and Microsoft xCloud, Amazon has introduced Luna, a new cloud gaming service that will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Luna Controller with Cloud Direct technology is simple and intuitive. The controller is Alexa-enabled and connects directly to the cloud to effortlessly control your game.



“In fact, we removed 20 milliseconds of roundtrip latency via Luna Controller with Cloud Direct technology vs. a local Bluetooth connection when playing Luna on a Fire TV Stick,” the Amazon Devices & Services team said in a statement late on Thursday.

Players can easily switch between screens, such as Fire TV to a mobile phone without additional pairing or configuration changes, reported IANS.

Luna Cloud Gaming Service

The company also introduced the Luna+ game channel. During early access, people will have popular games like Control, Resident Evil 7, GRID, Yooka-Laylee and The Impossible Lair, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.



“Customers can request early access starting today. Luna+ will be offered at an introductory price of $5.99 per month during the early access period and Luna Controller will be available for an introductory price of $49.99. Amazon also announced a new gaming channel with leading global video game publisher Ubisoft, available directly through Luna.

The Ubisoft channel will be available later this fall.

New Echo Device

Amazon also announced a new line-up of Echo devices, featuring completely new designs, enhanced audio, and more powerful hardware, which will start from Rs 4,999 in India. Echo Dot with a new spherical design to produce crisp, full sound and powerful bass will cost Rs 4,499, it is available on pre-order starting today, and will start shipping later this year.

Echo will be available in black, white and blue for Rs 9,999 while Echo Dot with the clock will be available in white and blue for Rs 5,499.

“With the new range of Echo devices, we are making it more natural and convenient for customers to interact with Alexa,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India, reported IANS.

“The new range of Echo speakers are completely redesigned for an improved audio experience, and seamlessly merge into the home decor. We are proud to share that these are our most sustainable products yet,” he added.

The new Echo sounds significantly better owing to a 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing that delivers stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic-mids, and deep bass.

The all-new Echo Dot has the same spherical design and fabric finish as Echo.

(With inputs from Indian Express and IANS)