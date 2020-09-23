Apple Exclusive Online Store Opens In India: What Does It Offer?

For long, many Apple customers in India have envisioned a physical Apple Store for customers to experience and buy Apple products. Though the brick and mortar reality is still far, Apple has launched its online exclusive store in the country. Apart from the extensive portfolio of Apple products, the company also brings exclusive Apple services like its ‘Apple Trade-In’ program, ‘Configure to Order’ and more. We’ll talk more about these in detail. So what all does the new Apple online store offer? Do you get any exclusive discounts? Is Apple selling all of its products in India via the store?

Will all of Apple’s products be available in India?

There have been times when people have been miffed about not being able to get a specific Apple product at a store and then having to go driving around the city looking for one. Apple has put that problem to rest with its exclusive online store.

You will also be able to buy the Apple One subscription from the Apple online store.

Apple in an exclusive interview to NDTV said that it will have a wide range of Apple products available via its online store ranging from the latest iPhone to the new iPad Air.

The company hasn’t said anything about whether customers will get exclusive discounts or offers if they buy from the online store.

Does Apple have contactless delivery? Can I pay any other way other than cash?



Apple customers will be able to order the products online and have them delivered at their doorsteps via contactless delivery for free.

Apple is offering contactless delivery of its products for free.

The company said it will leverage its extensive reseller’s network and try to get the products to customers as soon as possible.

Customers will be able to pay via credit and debit card, credit card EMI, RuPay, UPI, net banking and credit card on delivery.

Can I now exchange my old smartphone for a new iPhone?

Yes, you can! Apple has introduced a new Trade-In program on its exclusive website which allows existing smartphone users to exchange their old smartphones for a new iPhone at a lesser price.

Only Samsung, OnePlus and Apple phone have been mentioned in the exchange program.

As of now, you are only allowed to exchange Samsung, OnePlus and Apple devices. The range of discount you get depends on the devices you’ll be trading in. Eg: you will get a discount of up to Rs 23,020 if you trade in an old Samsung Galaxy S10.

Does the new online Apple Store give us the option to customise our Macs?



Yes, you now get the option of customising your Macbook the way you want it. The Configure to Order section of the site allows customers to add more memory, additional storage or add an extra-powerful graphics card to their Macs.

You can now customise the Mac you buy from Apple.

This way you can customise your Mac to your needs without having to worry about default offerings. This feature is available on all of the Macs listed on the website.

What special services do Apple customers get?



Customers who buy Apple products from the online Apple store will get a 1v1 personal online session with an Apple Specialist on how to set up the device and some additional tips and tricks to get the best out of their device. You also get help from the specialist with buying decisions or purchasing a product from the store. Apple has also set up a customer support channel where Apple product owners can reach out with their hardware or software issues and get help from an Apple expert. From setting up your device to recovering your Apple ID or replacing a screen, Apple will provide assistance for all the issues. Apple support will be available in English and Hindi across India.

Will Apple products be available at other stores as well?

