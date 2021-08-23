No Share Received Despite Owning Stake, Alleges Ex-Paytm Director

Delhi court on Monday, 23 August gave police three weeks to investigate allegations made by a former Paytm director Ashok Kumar Saxena, who said he co-founded the digital payment platform but did not receive the owned shares.

The development comes at a time when Paytm looks to launch a Rs 16,600-crore IPO.

According to a report by Reuters, Saxena claimed that he invested USD 27,500 20 years ago in Paytm parent One97 Communications, but was never allotted any stock.

Saxena, also wrote to the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI), urging it to stop Paytm from proceeding with the IPO.