Facebook Reportedly Building Instagram for Kids: Will It Be Safe?

Facebook is reportedly considering building an exclusive platform for its Instagram users under the age of 13.

According to a report by Buzzfeed, Facebook in an internal meeting announced that it will build a ‘safer’ version of Instagram which will be used by children under 13 only. Currently, the company does not allow kids under the age of 13 to use the social networking platform.

“We’re exploring bringing a parent-controlled experience to Instagram to help kids keep up with their friends, discover new hobbies and interests, and more,” a company spokesperson told The Guardian.

However, Facebook hasn’t released any official confirmation regarding the new platform.