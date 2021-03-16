Facebook Inks Deal With News Corp, to Pay for Content in Australia

News publishers, especially smaller publishers across the world, have seen advertising revenues take a severe hit as digital platforms like Google and Facebook share news content on their platforms, earn revenue and also dictate the availability and reach of news content produced by traditional media houses.

News Corp has long spearheaded a campaign in Australia to make politicians to push tech firms pay for news content from its sites.

Facebook agreeing to pay News Corp shows a change in its position, as shortly after the News Corp-Google announcement, it said it would no longer carry any news content in Australia because of that same new bargaining code. The social media platform’s decision then stood in contrast to Google’s as it immediately stripped all news content from Australia in a dramatic escalation of its campaign.

The company already has a deal with Apple to provide access to journalism and related content for a potential audience of millions around the world.