Facebook Hit With New Antitrust Investigation Over Use of Ad Data

The European Union and UK on Friday, 4 June, launched formal antitrust investigations to check whether Facebook uses data from advertisers to compete with them.

The commission said that it has launched a probe to investigate whether the company misuses the advertising data. It will also check if the company unfairly ties its ‘Marketplace’ small ad service to the social network.

Launching the probe, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager marks her latest fight with one of the US tech giants.

Earlier, she had also slapped more than EUR 8 billion (roughly Rs 70,720 crore) fine on Alphabet unit Google and is also investigating Amazon and Apple.

"We will look in detail at whether this data gives Facebook an undue competitive advantage in particular on the online classified ads sector, where people buy and sell goods every day, and where Facebook also competes with companies from which it collects data," she said. "In today's digital economy, data should not be used in ways that distort competition," Vestager said.