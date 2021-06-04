Facebook to End Special Treatment for Politicians’ Posts: Report

Tech giant Facebook has reportedly planned to end its controversial policy that shields politicians from content moderation rules that apply to other users.

This change will reportedly be announced on Friday after the Oversight Board – a group funded by Facebook to review its content-moderation ruling – critiqued the special treatment it gives to politicians. It said that the “same rules should apply to all users”.

The board has asked Facebook to respond to its policy recommendations by 5 June.

According to a report by the New York Times, Facebook’s decision to ban former President Donald Trump from its site was a retreat from a policy introduced less than two years ago, when the company said speeches by politicians were newsworthy and should not be policed.