Does Apple's iMessage Fall Under The Scope of IT Rules?

Over the last few months, there has been a lot of chatter regarding the implementation of the new IT Rules. But though messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram fall within the scope of the IT Rules, Apple’s encrypted messaging service iMessage seems to be a grey area.

While an industry source told Hindustan Times that Apple's iMessage might not have to comply with the new IT rules, an IT department official told MediaNama, a technology news website, that the rules do not discriminate between messaging platforms and apply to everyone alike.