Why Apple Daily’s Closure Is a Blow To Press Freedom in Hong Kong

Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy newspaper, drew curtains on its operations on Wednesday, 23 June, signalling a threat to press freedom in the city.

The pro-democracy mouthpiece was left with no choice after authorities froze the company’s assets and arrested executives, citing a breach of the national security law imposed by Beijing in 2020.

The closure of one of the most widely read papers in Hong Kong is credited to China's crackdown on Hong Kong, the pro-democracy protests and the arrest of the founder of the daily, Jimmy Lai.