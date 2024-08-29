Despite Concerns, Draft UNCC is a Good Start to Global Fight Against Cybercrime

On 7 August this year, a draft of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (UNCC) was accepted after a three-year-long discussion by the UN Ad Hoc Committee to Elaborate a Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes.

The UNCC seeks to strengthen international cooperation in combating certain crimes committed using information and communications technology (ICT) systems and for the sharing of electronic evidence pertaining to serious crimes. A treaty to fight cybercrime worldwide is very pertinent as instances of the same have been soaring with its transnational tentacles and increased sophistication. The draft UNCC will go to the UN General Assembly for approval this year.